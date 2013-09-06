FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Turkey 5 Andorra 0

Bulut was the star man for Fatih Terim's side as they cruised past Andorra to keep the pressure on Hungary, Romania and the Netherlands in Group D.

Burak Yilmaz and Arda Turan also found the net for Turkey, who ended a run of four games without a win with a superb performance.

Turkey's last victory before Friday's game came against Andorra back in March, and Terim will hope that this display will inspire them to better fortunes for the rest of campaign.

The end result proved extremely comfortable, but it took the hosts 35 minutes to break down the determined visitors, who are yet to score a goal in qualification.

It was Bulut who provided the breakthrough, the Galatasaray striker meeting Gokhan Tore's right-wing cross to head into the bottom corner.

The 30-year-old doubled his tally just four minutes later with a spectacular goal as he found the net with a powerul right-footed effort from long range.

That goal effectively ended any hopes of an Andorra upset, but Terim's side refused to take their foot off the gas, midfielder Mehmet Topal smashing the crossbar after a quickly-taken free-kick.

Andorra managed to keep the deficit at two until the interval, but their respite was short-lived, Topal lashing wide following neat link-up play with Tore, before Yilmaz made it 3-0 as he tapped in Gokhan Gonul's right-wing cross after 64 minutes.

Turkey continued to cut through the Andorran backline with alarming ease, and Bulut was duly rewarded for a fantastic showing four minutes later as he rounded off his hat-trick with a smart finish after he had latched on to a through ball from Tore.

The rout was not completed, with Turkey adding further gloss to the scoreline in injury time as Turan nodded into the net after Bulut had been denied from close range by Andorra goalkeeper Ferran Pol.

The win means that Turkey are three points behind Romania, who occupy the Group D play-off spot in second place, ahead of their meeting with Victor Piturca's men in Bucharest on Tuesday.