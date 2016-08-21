Fiorentina secure Salcedo loan deal

Fiorentina are set to complete the loan signing of Carlos Salcedo from Chivas Guadalajara.

Defender Salcedo has been capped five times by Mexico and represented his country at the Olympic Games in Rio.

The 22-year-old will undergo a medical in Florence on Tuesday ahead of a temporary move with a view to a permanent transfer.

An official Fiorentina statement read: "Fiorentina announces it has acquired the rights to Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo from Chivas Guadalajara on a temporary basis with the option to buy."

Salcedo spent part of his youth career at Guadalajara and Tigres UANL before joining MLS side Real Salt Lake, who he left to return to Chivas in 2015.