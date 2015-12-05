Firmino confident of Liverpool success

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino believes his team will be successful under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino, 24, was signed by the Premier League club from Hoffenheim in June before struggling early in his Anfield career.

But since Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers in October, the Brazil international has starred and netted his first Liverpool goal in their 4-1 thrashing of Manchester City.

Firmino said he was happy with the appointment of former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp, who has helped his side to seven wins in 11 games.

"I was really happy. I hadn't really been playing up to that point and he knew me and I knew him," he told The Telegraph ahead of Sunday's trip to Newcastle United.

"We get on well. He gets on with all the players. He has made a really good impression. The German mentality is really good and it is something that I also have a bit of too.

"I speak German to him but I can understand a lot of English already because I am studying. He's an excellent coach.

"He managed Dortmund and has won titles in the Bundesliga, which is very difficult. He has always been really competitive in the Champions League…he's having an effect already. I think we can achieve things."

Firmino's £29million move to Liverpool came after impressing in the Bundesliga, including scoring 16 league goals in 2013-14.

The 11-time international said he had trusted Brazil and now club team-mate Philippe Coutinho as he considered his move to England.

"He [Coutinho] was very honest with me," Firmino said.

"He said the weather here – not just Liverpool but England – was not very good. He said it rains all day and now I can see that it really does rain a lot.

"But he also said the club is like a family, that the players are very nice - and I trusted him on that. I really wanted to come."