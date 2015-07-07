Firmino seeks self-improvement with Liverpool

New Liverpool signing Roberto Firmino has pledged to improve on the abilities that first attracted the Anfield club's interest.

The Brazil international penned a long-term contract with the Premier League side last month, making the switch from Hoffenheim for a fee that could reportedly rise to £29million.

The 23-year-old is excited to get started as he seeks to establish himself in Brendan Rodgers' first-team plans.

"First and foremost, I'm looking forward to the new challenge and I'm excited to see what the Premier League has to offer," he told Hoffenheim's official website.

"Of course everything will once again be new to me at the start. I'm going to have to get used to a new playing style, but I'll also get the opportunity to improve my game even further there.

"Obviously I'd like to establish myself as a starter in my new team and go on to celebrate a lot of success at Liverpool."

Liverpool, who finished sixth last season, have been busy in the transfer market ahead of the new campaign, with James Milner, Danny Ings and Nathaniel Clyne among the incoming signings.