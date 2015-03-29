First half dominance pleases Deschamps

The Euro 2016 hosts were in fine form prior to the break as Alexandre Lacazette opened his international account before Olivier Giroud doubled the lead.

France perhaps should have enjoyed a healthier lead at the break and were almost made to pay when Stephane Ruffier was forced into two smart second-half saves from Lars Jacobsen and Nicklas Bendtner.

Deschamps, whose side next face Belgium and Albania in June, told TF1: "We did better things in the first half.

"The rhythm then dropped a lot, which with many changes is only logical.

"There are a core of players. Players must now focus on their domestic and European competitions."