Fit-again Sam ready for Leverkusen return

The Germany international has not played for Sam Hyypia's side since picking up a thigh injury during the 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin in November.

Since then, the 25-year-old agreed to join Schalke at the end of the season, but the former Hamburg forward feels he can make his return at the BayArena this weekend.

"I'm assuming that I'm back in the squad on Saturday," he told Express.

"It looks good again, I have no more pain."

Sam will move to the Veltins Arena at the end of the current campaign, agreeing a deal that will keep him under contract at Schalke until 2018.

He has 11 goals in all competitions this season, helping Leverkusen to second in the table while also qualifying for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.