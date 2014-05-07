Five crucial games in PSG's Ligue 1 title triumph

In their first season under the guidance of former France coach Laurent Blanc, PSG were expected to face a stern challenge from big-spending newcomers Monaco.

However, the capital club proved to be even more dominant than they were in the 2012-13 title-winning campaign, consistently sweeping aside opponents with little difficulty while also grinding out results on the way to a fourth French crown.

PSG sealed the championship on Wednesday after Monaco drew 1-1 against Guingamp and here we look at five games that proved crucial in their charge to the title.

Marseille 1 PSG 2 - October 6

PSG's character and resolve was put to the test in October as they travelled to face arch-rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome, a venue where they had not tasted victory since 2008.

The early signs were not good as Andre Ayew put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after Thiago Motta had been sent off for a foul on Mathieu Valbuena.

However, PSG responded magnificently, Maxwell heading home Gregory van der Wiel's cross on the stroke of half-time before Zlatan Ibrahimovic coolly slotted home a penalty in the second half to seal a famous victory that acted as a perfect demonstration of their title credentials.

Saint-Etienne 2 PSG 2 - October 27

Saint-Etienne took four points from PSG and knocked them out of the Coupe de la Ligue last season, so a trip to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard represented a potential banana skin for the defending champions.

Goals from Benjamin Corgnet and Romain Hamouma seemingly put Saint-Etienne on the verge of another surprise triumph, but midfielder Fabien Lemoine's dismissal for a second bookable offence turned the game.

Edinson Cavani pulled one back in the 68th minute, with Blaise Matuidi then coming back to haunt his former club in the third minute of stoppage time as his long ball into the box eluded everybody and sailed into the net, salvaging a point that preserved PSG's unbeaten start to the campaign.

PSG 5 Nantes 0 - January 19

Blanc's men have dished out their fair share of thrashing this season, but it was this emphatic victory over Nantes that acted as perhaps the biggest indicator of their superiority.

Monaco had cut the gap at the top to two points earlier in the day with victory at Toulouse, but PSG quickly restored their five-point lead with a stunning performance that featured a double from Ibrahimovic and goals from Thiago Silva, Thiago Motta and Cavani.

Monaco 1 PSG 1 - February 9

This game may have been played in early February, but it was billed pre-match as Monaco's last realistic chance to stay in touch with PSG.

And Blanc's side remained resolute to stay five points ahead of Claudio Ranieri's charges, holding on for a vital draw after a Thiago Silva own goal cancelled out Javier Pastore's early strike.

PSG may have been held by Monaco in both of their meetings this season, but they have proven adept at capitalising on the principality club's slip-ups throughout the campaign.

PSG's five-point cushion was extended to eight in early March as Monaco suffered a shock loss at Saint-Etienne and PSG completed a league double over Marseille thanks to strikes from Maxwell and Edinson Cavani.

Nice 0 PSG 1 - March 28

The league title was all but secured in unconvincing fashion in late March with a laboured display at Nice.

PSG failed to show their best form at the Allianz Riviera, but claimed three points thanks to an own goal from Nice full-back Timothee Kolodziejczak.

It was a success that proved to be a pivotal one as Monaco slipped to defeat at the hands of struggling Evian to leave PSG 13 points clear, a deficit that has been too much for Ranieri's men to recover from.