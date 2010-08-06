Five France players to face disciplinary hearing

Eric Abidal, Franck Ribery and Jeremy Toulalan were the other three players ordered to appear for the hearing along with Evra and Anelka, who was sent home from South Africa during the tournament for insulting coach Raymond Domenech.

France's World Cup ended in shame with the players boycotting a training session in support of Anelka and the team were subsequently eliminated in the first round without a win.

The five have been branded by French media as "the ring leaders of the mutiny of Knysna" - the South African town were the squad refused to train two days before their last group game against South Africa.

The decision to summon them was taken after the Federal council of the FFF heard the report of a commission of inquiry.

The date of the hearing has not been announced.

"We took our responsibilities. The list of the players cited has been approved unanimously by the council members," Jacques Rousselot, chairman of Ligue 1 club Nancy, told reporters after the meeting.

For the other squad players, the FFF ruled that the non-payment of the sponsors' bonuses totalling just over three million euros and the one-game suspension from the national team would be sufficient punishment.

The ban will apply for a friendly against Norway on August 11 in Oslo which will the first game under Laurent Blanc, who took over from Domenech after the World Cup.

