Flores dedicates win to fans

Quique Sanchez Flores was delighted by Watford's 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea City and dedicated the hard-fought victory to the club's fans.

The top-flight newcomers went into the Vicarage Road clash searching for a first win of the season and their first goal since the opening-day draw at Everton.

And they managed to secure both as Odion Ighalo's 59th-minute strike proved enough to inflict a first defeat of the season on in-form Swansea.

"It was a really big experience to win a first match in the Premier League," said Flores, whose side failed to muster a single shot on target in their previous two games.

"It was a really tough match as Swansea is a good team."

Watford's cause was not helped by the 64th-minute dismissal of Valon Behrami for an apparent stamp on Andre Ayew and Flores admitted that the Swiss midfielder's indiscretion made life tough for his charges in the final quarter.

"In the first-half we played well and had control, but it got complicated after the sending off," he added.

"In the second half, we had to defend a lot.

"I don't like to play like this.

"I'm really pleased and would like to dedicate this win to the fans."

The win was Watford's first over the Welsh side in the last five attempts and provided a timely boost ahead of next weekend's trip to Newcastle.