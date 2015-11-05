Flores hints at Watford move for Adebayor

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores has not ruled out a potential move for free agent Emmanuel Adebayor.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker is still without a club after being released by Tottenham in September, having failed to make an appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side in 2015-16.

Watford have impressed since gaining promotion to the Premier League, losing only three of their first 11 league games to sit 11th in the table, with Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo scoring seven times.

And even though captain Troy Deeney expressed reservations when asked this week about the prospect of Adebayor playing at Vicarage Road, Flores has hinted he is keen on the prospect of adding the 31-year-old to his striking options.

"I know Adebayor - I know him very well," said the former Atletico Madrid boss.

"I love players with character, with talent, with hunger and soul. So if he [Adebayor] is in this case, he would be perfect.

"But I don't want names at this moment. The most important thing is that good players want to come to Watford. This is good news. So we would welcome all good players.

"I don't like to talk about players who don't belong to the Watford team. At the moment I am focused on the players who are at the training ground."

Watford travel to face in-form Leicester City on Saturday.