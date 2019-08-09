In Focus: Divock Origi

Divock Origi was named in Liverpool’s starting line-up ahead of Sadio Mane on Friday as the Reds hosted Norwich in the opening game of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Last term’s joint Golden Boot winner Mane was on the bench having only resumed training with the club earlier in the week after helping Senegal finish as runners-up at the summer’s African Cup of Nations.

Origi, scorer of the second goal in June’s 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham, was making his 100th Liverpool appearance.

Here, PA Sport assesses how the 24-year-old Belgium forward fared at Anfield as Jurgen Kopp’s men defeated Norwich 4-1.

Creativity

Liverpool’s Divock Origi (right) was involved in the defeat of Norwich (PA)

Origi made an early impact from the left side of Liverpool’s attack, producing the low cross in the seventh minute diverted by Grant Hanley into his own net for the opening goal.

In a lively first-half showing, the former Lille player had two further deliveries into the danger zone cleared, teed up an Andy Robertson shot that went narrowly off-target, and was part of the move yielding the corner from which Virgil Van Dijk headed in to make it 3-0.

Having added the fourth himself, he then set up a chance for Jordan Henderson shortly after the break, with the captain seeing his strike tipped on to the bar by Tim Krul.

Goal threat

GETTTTTTTTT INNNNNNNNN!!!!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

Origi’s goal came with three minutes of the first half remaining when he got between two Norwich defenders to connect with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delightful lofted ball, sending a header past Krul.

Overall

Origi (right) celebrates his goal with team-mate Andy Robertson (PA)

A very commendable performance – Origi could certainly feel happy with his shift as he was replaced by Mane in the 74th minute. His goal means he has now netted on every day of the week as a Liverpool player.