Divock Origi News and Features
Date of birth: 18 April, 1995
Instagram: @divockorigi
Clubs: Lille, Liverpool
Within 18 months of scoring on his professional debut for Lille, one of the most promising young strikers in Europe signed for Liverpool. Despite a mixed time at Anfield, which included a loan spell at Wolfsburg, he has developed a cult following after scoring pivotal goals - namely a famous late derby winner against Everton and two in 2019's memorable Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona. Became Belgium's youngest World Cup goalscorer at the 2014 tournament.
Latest about Divock Origi
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi
