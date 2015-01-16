Football League Wrap: Preston, Cheltenham held

League One promotion-chasers Preston North End suffered frustration on Friday as Chris Dagnall rescued a point for struggling Leyton Orient at Deepdale.

Orient entered the contest above the relegation zone on goal difference alone, but claimed a 2-2 draw courtesy of Dagnall's 78th-minute equaliser.

The visitors had taken an early lead through David Mooney, but goals from Jermaine Beckford and Paul Gallagher had looked set to earn victory for Simon Grayson's men.

Preston move up to third in the table, five points behind Swindon Town and Bristol City, but will slip back to fourth should MK Dons claim at least a draw against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Cheltenham Town's poor run of form in League Two continued with a 1-1 home draw against Morecambe.

On-loan striker Jack Dunn gave Cheltenham an 18th-minute lead, converting the first of three penalties in the match.

Jamie Devitt wasted a golden chance to pull Morecambe level when his spot-kick was saved by Trevor Carson.

However, Padraig Amond made no mistake when Morecambe were awarded another penalty in the 83rd minute, leaving Cheltenham with just one win from their last 12 league outings.