What the papers say

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly engaged in talks to bring Napoli midfielder Allan to Everton in the summer. The Express says the Toffees’ manager has approached his former club regarding a potential £35million deal for the 29-year-old. He is not alone in pursuit of Allan however, with Paris St Germain and Atletico Madrid also believed to be interested in his signature.

The Express reports Allan is not the only player on Ancelotti’s wish list. According to the paper, he has also made an attempt to sign outgoing Paris St Germain defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer once his contract ends in the summer. The move sees Everton join Arsenal and Tottenham in the queue for the Brazilian veteran.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is receiving plenty of Premier League interest (Mark Kerton/PA)

Leicester are believed to have entered the race for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. The Leicester Mercury, citing a report from France Football, says the Foxes are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old’s situation. Manchester United have previously been linked with a big-money-bid for Dembele, who was reportedly priced by Lyon at £83m prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staying with United, The Sun says Barcelona are standing by their £151m asking price for 17-year-old Ansu Fati, despite the Red Devils making a £135m bid for the breakout forward.

Social media round-up

Shkodran Mustafi makes transfer admission amid uncertain Arsenal future #AFChttps://t.co/B45lxLLbgL— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 16, 2020

Koulibaly set for £90million move pic.twitter.com/M94fPbVn7X— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 16, 2020

Players to watch

Manchester United are in pursuit of Chelsea’s Willian (Adam Davy/PA)

Willian: Manchester United are seeking a free transfer for the Chelsea forward, according to France Football.

Kai Havertz: Bayer Leverkusen will not block the 21-year-old from leaving the club if he wishes to take up an offer from Chelsea, reports German publication Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger.