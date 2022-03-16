Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp gives Mohamed Salah the silent treatment

What the papers say

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is refusing to speak to his 29-year-old star forward Mohamed Salah and his agent, according to a report in The Mirror. The paper writes the stand-off over a new deal for Salah, whose contract runs out in the summer, has turned sour.



The same paper writes that Manchester Unites have agreed a deal with 18-year-old Brighton midfielder Toby Collyer, beating off competing interest from West Ham and Chelsea. His contract is reportedly for three-and-a-half-years.

The Daily Mail writes that 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland would earn over £500,000 a week at Manchester City if he choses to move to the club, making him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

And New York Jets owner and Donald Trump ally Woody Johnson has launched a £2 billion bid to buy Chelsea from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, according to another report in the Mail. The Sun reports that he hopes to seal the deal before Friday.

Social media round-up

Man Utd 'make transfer offer for Akanji worth almost double his current salary'https://t.co/bORwwf0Cjr— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 15, 2022 See more

Barcelona have reportedly found their Erling Haaland alternative in Mohamed Salah #LFChttps://t.co/wCi15AMr9e— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 16, 2022 See more

Players to watch

Eden Hazard: French publication Foot Mercato reports Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid’s 31-year-old winger.

Ruben Neves: Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo writes Barcelona are targeting the 25-year-old Wolves midfielder.