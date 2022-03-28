Football rumours: Kieran Tierney’s form catches the eye of Real Madrid bosses

By published

Scotland v Poland – International Friendly – Hampden Park
(Image credit: Steve Welsh)

What the papers say

Kieran Tierney‘s stellar form may have earned the Arsenal defender a move to Spain. The Sunday Post reports Real Madrid bosses are considering a potential £50million bid for the 24-year-old, following his starring role in the Gunners’ recent run towards a Champions League place.

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports Ainsley Maitland-Niles is destined for a return to the Premier League. The Arsenal midfielder is currently on loan at Roma, but it is believed the club have no plans to extend his stay beyond the summer, opening the window for the 24-year-old to return to England.

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium

Napoli�s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Napoli appear to have placed a hefty roadblock in the way of Manchester United and Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen. The Sun, via Corriere dello Sport, says the Italian club have placed a whopping £83million price tag on their striker – far more than the 23-year-old’s suitors would likely be willing to pay.

The Liverpool Echo, citing talkSPORT, says the Reds are interested in a summer move for Monaco’s 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Social media round-up

See more
See more

Players to watch

Leicester City v Leeds United – Premier League – King Power Stadium

Leeds forward Raphinha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raphinha: Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona have agreed terms with the Leeds forward over a summer transfer.

Memphis Depay: Tottenham are leading the race to sign the Barcelona forward, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff