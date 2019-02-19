What the papers say

David De Gea will be made the Premier League’s best-paid star under a new £90million deal at Manchester United, The Sun reports. The five-year agreement will be worth £400,000-a-week to the 28-year-old, making the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in reportedly line for a big pay increaseSpaniard the ninth-best paid player in the world, the paper says.

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss will sign new a new deal this week, according to reports (Chris Radburn/PA)

A new contract is also in the works for Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Morocco international, 28, has been at Molineux since 2016 and is expected to officially sign his deal later this week.

Mo Diame could trigger an extension with Newcastle this week (Martin Rickett/PA)

And Mo Diame is getting closer to triggering an extension with Newcastle, the Chronicle reports, although he is said to want more than the year on offer. The 31-year-old former Senegal midfielder, who joined the Magpies in 2016, and wants to stay at St James’ Park until 2021, the paper says.

Looking to the summer, and Arsenal are considering reviving their attempts to bring in Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega at the end of the season, the Daily Mirror says. The 30-year-old is tipped as a replacement for Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey and would cost around £17million, according to the paper.

Vitao: Barcelona are finalising the signing of the 19-year-old Brazilian centre-back from Palmeiras, Marca says.

Rekeem Harper: West Brom’s England Under-19 midfielder is edging closer to signing a new deal, the Express and Star reports.