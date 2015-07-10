Forlan returns home to Uruguay with Penarol

Diego Forlan is to return to Uruguay with Penarol, the club where he started his youth career.

Forlan, whose father Pablo also played for Penarol, started his professional career with Independiente in Argentina, before later establishing himself a feared striker in European football.

A move to Manchester United in 2002 brought honours in the Premier League and FA Cup, although he struggled to hit top form at Old Trafford.

However, he enjoyed prolific spells with La Liga clubs Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, helping the latter win the UEFA Europa League in 2010.

A switch to Inter did not work out, and he joined Internacional in Brazil before spending the last 18 months with Cerezo Osaka in Japan.

Now, Forlan - who scored 36 goals in 112 matches for Uruguay - will return to where it all began with Penarol.