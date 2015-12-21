In-form Leicester star Mahrez set to 'stay in January'

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is set to stay with the surprise Premier League leaders during the upcoming January transfer window, according to his agent Kamel Bengougam.

The Algeria international has enjoyed a stunning 2015-16 campaign, scoring 13 times in 16 league appearances, including a double from the penalty spot in his side's 3-2 win at Everton on Saturday.

That result guaranteed Leicester will sit top of the Premier League at Christmas, with five of the last six teams to hold that status going on to win the title.

And the Foxes look likely to hold on to one of their key assets for the second half of the campaign after Mahrez's representative spoke of his confidence that the 24-year-old will remain at the King Power Stadium.

"I think he will stay in January," Bengougam told Sky Sports.

"I don't think Leicester want to sell him and he is focused on doing well with them."

Mahrez will be back in action when Leicester travel to face Liverpool at Anfield on Boxing Day.