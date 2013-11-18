In-form McCormack pulls out of Scotland squad

The striker, who has scored six goals in his last two matches for Championship outfit Leeds United, will miss the fixture in Molde as a result of a minor hamstring problem.

The 27-year-old had been called up as an injury replacement for Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes and, after Sunderland's Steven Fletcher was excused from the squad, McCormack was set to start in Norway.

But the setback will sideline him from international duty, though McCormack expects to be fit for Leeds' home match with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"Heading back to Leeds having had to pull out (of) the Scotland squad. Typical!!" McCormack, the Championship's top scorer with 11 goals, posted on Twitter.

"Just need another 24 hours for this to settle. I'll be fit for Boro 100 per cent. And (I) can't wait for it."

Scotland, who drew 0-0 with the USA on Friday, could also be without goalkeeper Matt Gilks through injury.

Coach Gordon Strachan, who recalled Kris Boyd on Sunday to replace Fletcher, will be seeking to extend Scotland's unbeaten run to four matches.