Sweden Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals
The Sweden Euro 2020 squad of 23 players is set to be finalised at least 10 days before the tournament begins
The tournament begins in June, but the Sweden Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.
With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Borek Dockal has named a squad full of familiar faces from Europe's top five leagues. The Blue and Yellow face Georgia, Kosovo and Estonia this month.
With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Sweden squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.
Sweden Euro 2020 squad: March internationals
- GK: Robin Olsen (Everton)
- GK: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen)
- GK: Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Genclerbirligi)
- DF: Mikael Lustig (AIK)
- DF: Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)
- DF: Filip Helander (Rangers)
- DF: Pierre Bengtsson (Vejle BK)
- DF: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen)
- DF: Carl Starfelt (Rubin Kazan)
- DF: Emil Krafth (Newcastle United)
- DF: Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborgs IF)
- DF: Joakim Nilsson (Arminia Bielefeld)
- MF: Sebastian Larsson (AIK)
- MF: Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria)
- MF: Jesper Karlsson (AZ)
- MF: Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)
- MF: Ken Sema (Watford)
- MF: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar)
- MF: Jens Cajuste (Midtjylland)
- MF: Mattias Svanberg (Bologna)
- MF: Kristoffer Olsson (Krasnodar)
- MF: Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)
- FW: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)
- FW: Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)
- FW: Robin Quaison (Mainz)
- FW: Marcus Berg (Krasnodar)
The big news of Sweden's recent squad is the return of ageing rockstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the side. 39-year-old Ibra was omitted from the squad that travelled to Russia for 2018's World Cup despite asking to be involved - but is now set for a return to the international scene at the Euros this summer.
The Milan frontman isn't the only experienced name in the side, either. All three goalkeepers in the squad are 31, while former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson could win his 126th cap for his country this month. Larsson is now 35, the same age as Andreas Granqvist, Sweden's captain, who has also made this squad.
In fact, there are no new call-ups for this month's internationals. Some of the lesser-experienced players include Juventus wonderkid Dejan Kulusevski, Watford midfielder Ken Sema and 21-year-old Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak - who is now battling for a starting spot with the legendary Ibrahimovic, Bundesliga hitman Robin Quaison and vice-captain Marcus Berg.
Brentford's Pontus Jansson is a notable absentee this time, which former Blackburn Rovers left-back Martin Olsson hasn't been picked this time, either.
