Former Bayern team-mates hail Schweinsteiger after United switch

Bayern Munich stars have been quick to pay tributes after Manchester United completed the signing of long-serving midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The Germany captain and World Cup winner sealed his move on Saturday to Old Trafford, where he will link up with former Bayern coach Louis van Gaal.

Having enjoyed a glittering career at the Allianz Arena, Schweinsteiger cited a new challenge as a key motive behind his departure, with a number of his former Bayern team-mates wishing him well in the Premier League.

Here's what a selection of them have had to say...

Philipp Lahm

"I am very sad because we have been through a lot, good and bad. Except for the two years I was in Stuttgart, we played our whole careers together, here at Bayern and in the national team.

"So it is sad that we have to part ways but he made this decision because he is looking for a new challenge. You have to accept and respect that.

"He still had one more year under contract so it was his decision. But still, this is sad for the club. He is from here and we will miss him. But everybody has to make decisions and at the end of his career he is looking for a new challenge."



Manuel Neuer

"We are very good friends so it hurts me personally that he isn't here anymore. At least he will be with the national team.

"We texted a bit but he was already on the plane and the pilot didn't want to turn around and fly back.

"I wish him all the best, that he stays healthy and can show his quality as fast as possible."

Jerome Boateng

"All of us are a bit sad because Bastian is a great person and a great player but we should wish him all the best in the future. He has done a lot for Bayern Munich and German football and will continue doing great things.

"He is a very important player for Germany."



Mario Gotze

"I heard the news like everyone else this morning. I wish him all the best. This was his decision and I think we will miss him."