Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura makes Oliveirense debut at 56 years old
The forward, who is on loan from Yokohama FC, came on in the 90th minute against Academico de Viseu on Sunday
Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura has become the oldest player to appear for a professional Portuguese club after coming on as a late substitute for Oliveirense against Academico de Viseu on Sunday.
Miura, who is affectionately known as 'King Kazu', joined the second-tier club on loan from Yokohama FC in his homeland in January.
The 56-year-old had not featured until now, but came on as a substitute in the 90th minute of Oliveirense's 4-1 win over Academico de Viseu on Sunday.
"He becomes the oldest footballer ever to play in Portuguese football, with 56 years, one month and 24 days," Oliveirense said on their website.
Now in his 38th season as a professional footballer, Miura has played for multiple clubs in a number of countries, including Brazil's Palmeiras, Italy's Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.
The striker won 89 caps for Japan and was part of the team which claimed the Asian Cup in 1992. He is the nation's second-highest scorer with 55 goals, but made his last international appearance in 2000.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
