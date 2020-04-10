Former Liverpool and Blackburn boss Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his family have said in a statement.

The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player, who also joined success as a manager with Liverpool and Blackburn, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics”.

In a statement, Premier League leaders Liverpool said: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

“He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Dalglish family have released the following statement to supporters regarding Sir Kenny Dalglish. https://t.co/aNT5fXakFxApril 10, 2020

The statement added: “He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.

“He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.”