Former Manchester United defender Poole joins MK Dons

Wales Under-21 captain Regan Poole has joined MK Dons, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

Defender Poole makes the switch on a free transfer after being released by Manchester United.

Poole spent last season on loan with Newport, playing 25 times. He becomes MK Dons’ fifth signing of the summer.

The youngster moved to Old Trafford as a 17-year-old in 2015 but made just one appearance for the first team.