Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes completes Lille move

Former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille but will spend next season on loan with Portuguese club Boavista.

Gomes has signed a contract until 2025 with the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 19-year-old came through the academy at Old Trafford and became the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to feature for the first team in May 2017, aged just 16.

🔴 We're delighted to officially announce the signing of @England U20 attacking midfielder Angel Gomes in a deal that runs until 2025. Angel will spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan at @boavistaoficial. #NewPlayerDetected#MercatoLOSCpic.twitter.com/5qAhWvgrjj— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 9, 2020

The attacking midfielder left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad when his contract expired earlier this summer, having been at Manchester United since the age of six.

Gomes’ appearances for United were limited, making just 10 since his debut three years ago.

A number of clubs – including Chelsea – had been linked with the England Under-20 international, but the midfielder has decided on a move abroad.