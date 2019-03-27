Former Manchester United team-mate admits expectations for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weren't spectacular

Andrew Cole has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for galvanising Manchester United and backed him to be appointed permanent manager.

Solskjaer has turned the club around since replacing Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis in December until the end of this season.

He has led the club to 10 wins from 13 Premier League games, losing just once and guiding them to fifth place in the table, only two points adrift of the final Champions League qualifying spot.

He has also steered United into the Champions League quarter-finals, after a stunning 3-1 win at Paris St Germain in the second leg set up a last-eight meeting with Barcelona.

“I have been very impressed,” former United striker Cole said at the European launch of this year’s International Champions Cup in Cardiff.

“He has gone in, he has galvanised the club, they’ve got results at the right time.

“Fair enough they have lost the last couple, but I just think he is trying to get Manchester United playing the way they used to play – attractive football, scoring goals and being entertaining.

“His staff have had a lot to do it with as well. Bringing Mike Phelan back was essential.

“I would give him (Solskjaer) the job.

“When he came to the club I could see why they were doing it, but we’ve got to be all brutally honest – I don’t think anyone could have sat here and said he would do as well as he has.

“Because even if you brought in a top-tier manager, you would say if a top-tier manager started like that it would be unbelievable.

“So when Ole does it, it opens your mind. But fair play to him, I would love him to get the job and I would love him to continue to do very well.

“We all know this is possibly the most important appointment since Sir Alex left. We have had three managers in that time.

“When people are talking about Manchester United finishing in the top four of the Premier League and it’s time to celebrate, I am scratching my head.

“That’s not something to celebrate. It is Manchester United. For me you celebrate winning the league, getting to the European Cup final or winning the FA Cup, or whatever.

“It’s a massive appointment and if Ole does get the job, no doubt he will know just how tough it is to try and propel the club forward and be competing with Manchester City and Liverpool.”

United lost their way in the latter spell of Mourinho’s reign, being widely criticised for what was viewed as a negative brand of football.

“You have got to be concerned,” Cole said.

“Playing for United you play in a certain way, and when you see them not playing that way you have got to start scratching your head.”

United will play AC Milan at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on August 3 as part of the 12-team Champions Cup competition that runs from July 16 to August 10.

Their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Champions Cup holders Tottenham will also be part of the league-style tournament, along with Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Benfica and Chivas.

Their Cardiff trip apart, United meet Inter Milan in Singapore and Spurs in Shanghai, while Arsenal tackle Bayern Munich, Roma and Real Madrid in the United States, and Spurs also face Juventus in Singapore and Inter Milan at their new stadium in north London.

