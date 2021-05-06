Former Manchester United winger Ashley Young backs anti-Glazers protests

Ashley Young says Manchester United fans’ disapproval of the Glazer family’s ownership of the club has lasted for “a long while”.

The former England international, who recently won the Serie A title with Inter Milan, made 261 appearances for the Red Devils between 2011 and 2020.

Young won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his time in Manchester.

United were scheduled to face Liverpool last Sunday, but the match was postponed due to supporters’ protests outside Old Trafford and the Lowry Hotel, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players were staying before the game.

The vast majority of United fans have called on the Glazer family to sell the club they have owned since 2005.

Some have suggested that the supporters’ main grievance is a lack of trophies in recent years, but Young insists that is not the case.

"A lot was said about it happening because of the Super League, but I know United fans and that's not just what it was," he told Sky Sports .

"This is going back years and years with the owners, and the fans want to make their point. Obviously, you don't want to see a protest getting violent, you just want to see a protest where [the owners] are aware and that they understand the anger the fans have got about things that have gone on in the past.

"It's not right to see the violence in it, but the protesting is something the fans wanted to do and they wanted to have their voices heard.

"I don't think I'll comment too much about it, but maybe for the owners they'll see what the fans are saying, they'll see that anger and they'll see how upset they are.

"United fans have been asking for change for a long while, so maybe we'll see changes, maybe we won't. I think there's a lot of things in football that need to be addressed and that is one of them."

