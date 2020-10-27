Former Pirates star Mlambo joins AmaZulu revolution

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo has been the latest player to sign for AmaZulu and will joining former teammates Augustine Mulenga and Luvuyo Memela as a part of Sandile Zungu's revolution at the club.

The midfielder was unveiled on Monday afternoon and joins the recently acquired side from Natal as they look to force their way into contention for silverware this season.

The playmaker was released from Pirates a couple of weeks ago as the Sea Robber looked to lighten their congested midfield ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season, following the arrival of Thabang Monare.

The 29-year-old had also attracted the interest of TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi but has now put pen to paper at Usuthu.

New AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu is set on trying to transform the club from basement dwellers and relegation candidates to top four hopefuls and even challengers for silverware.

The club has already made a number of quality signings, bringing in experienced pros, and they reportedly aren’t done yet with potential moves for Reyaad Pieterse and Lesedi Kapinga, who will find it difficult to break through at Chloorkop this season.

Thabo Rakhale is also understood to have been in KwaZulu-Natal in recent weeks and is also believed to be nearing a deal.