'The club is under pressure: I think I could play there' Manchester United cult hero offers his services to struggling boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is quite clearly feeling the pressure already at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils - who host Ipswich Town in the Premier League later today - are languishing down in 15th place in the Premier League at present and sit just thirteen points above the relegation zone.

In a time where strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee cannot find the net, one former cult hero has offered his services despite being let go by the club some 11 years ago...

Former Manchester United cult hero offers his services to Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim cannot seem to get a winning formula out of his side (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been a painful campaign both on and off the pitch for everyone associated with Manchester United, beginning with sacking of former boss Erik ten Hag. The ex-Ajax head coach was sacked back in October despite having spent more money than any other manager had done before him at Old Trafford.

Player injuries, the public humiliation of Marcus Rashford and Antony's sudden up-turn in form at Real Betis have also played their part but one 33-year-old now says he is ready for a second stint at the Theatre of Dreams.

Antony is playing well for Manuel Pellegrini's side in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)

The very man to answer all of Amorim's prayers is Federico Macheda, the striker who etched his name into Manchester United folklore with a stunning debut goal against Aston Villa back in 2009.

The then 17-year-old curled a stunning drive past Brad Friedel that sent Old Trafford into raptures, but his career never really got going after that. Macheda is still playing in Greece for Super League side Asteras Tripolis and says he is ready to help out his former side.

“Now? At 33? I think I could play there. Yes. Do better? I don't know," began Macheda when asked by The Sun recently if he could still play at the top level in English football. “I must say it's not easy to play for Manchester United now but I think I could still play there.

“Personally, I like Zirkzee and Hojlund. The club is under pressure. The situation is not easy for any striker, even if you put Lewandowski in the team. But as a player, I can see myself playing there at the moment. A couple of games if Ruben Amorim needs me! I know the Premier League level. It's very difficult but I could play there. Why not?”

Federico Macheda played just 36 games for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his jovial jibe, Macheda is fully behind former Sporting boss Amorim to deliver success at Manchester United and believes the 40-year-old is the right man for the job.

“I believe yes he can. Amorim has a special connection. He's one coach that can get Manchester United to fight for everything," he added. “I like Amorim even if you don't see the results, maybe sometimes they play bad football.

“It's difficult because for a club to be successful, you need great players. United doesn't have the team at the moment to win the Premier League. They have good players but if you put any coach in, it wouldn't change a lot."