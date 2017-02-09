Former Real Madrid winger Royston Drenthe has released rap single

Of course, when your livelihood hits a few road bumps, the natural thing to do is turn to music.

Aged 29 and having been without a club for over half a year, the former Everton, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday winger has released a rap track under the alias Roya2Faces with his song Paranoia.

This isn’t the first time the former Netherlands international has tried his hand at making music either. Back in 2014, Drenthe – who began his career with Feyenoord and joined Madrid for €14m in 2007 – recorded Tak Takie with his friend U-Niq, a rapper from Rotterdam.

His latest release on YouTube has over 30,000 views at the time of writing... and plenty of dislikes. But judge for yourselves...

