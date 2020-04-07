Former Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves in hospital

England, Tottenham and Chelsea great Jimmy Greaves is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Nobody has scored more top-flight goals in English football than the 80-year-old, who was part of the triumphant 1966 World Cup squad.

Greaves suffered a severe stroke in May 2015, which left him wheelchair-bound.

In a statement late on Tuesday evening, Tottenham said: “We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital.

“We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family.”

Free-scoring Greaves came through the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 goals in 169 matches before joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England when joining Spurs for £99,999 in December 1961 and scored a record-breaking 266 goals in 379 competitive appearances for the north London club.

Greaves won two FA Cups and the Cup Winners’ Cup at White Hart Lane, before joining West Ham as the late, great Martin Peters moved the other way.

He scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, with an injury in the final group game of the 1966 World Cup allowing Sir Geoff Hurst the chance to come into the side.