Forster and Butland ready to give Hodgson headache

England goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Jack Butland are ready to give Roy Hodgson a selection headache during Joe Hart's absence through injury.

The Manchester City number one sustained a calf injury in the derby defeat to Manchester United last Sunday and will miss England's friendly matches with Germany and Netherlands over the next week.

Forster has enjoyed strong form for Southampton this season, despite seeing his playing time blighted by a knee injury, while Butland has impressed for Stoke City during their push for European qualification.

And both keepers are eager to impress before Hodgson names his squad to take to Euro 2016 later this year.

"I'm really disappointed for Joe, no one wants anyone to get injured so it will be frustrating for him," said Forster. "But hopefully he gets a speedy recovery, it is part of football and opens the door for someone else to get a game.

"For me it is obviously great to be back involved in the squad and it would be fantastic to get some game time in the next few games, it would be the icing on the cake for the last year for me.

"But it will be a case of working as hard as I can and show what I can do in training and then it is someone else's decision. I will work hard, show what I can do and go from there.

"No one wants to come to make up the numbers. We are fortunate to have Joe and Jack and Tom Heaton is brilliant as well. We are very fortunate to have a number of really good keepers so there is obviously strong competition for the position.

"We all want to come and we all want to play, that is no secret and everyone will say that."

Butland added: "It is never nice for [someone who is] not just a fellow team-mate but a friend as well to get injured.

"So it is terrible news for Joe and hopefully he recovers quickly. It gives us guys an opportunity to take advantage of that and hopefully get some game time this week.

"It is only for me to put my case forward and keeping sure I do well, that is my only focus and I'm not going to get bogged down into people comparing me this way and the other, just do what I can to show the manager I'm capable of doing the job and then it is his choice."