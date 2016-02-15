Forster one of the best goalkeepers in Europe - Romeu

Oriol Romeu believes Southampton team-mate Fraser Forster has become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

Forster had been sidelined for almost 10 months after undergoing surgery to repair damage to his left patellar tendon.

Since his return to action in mid-January, Forster has kept six clean sheets in six appearances as Southampton continue to rise up the Premier League table.

The 27-year-old is back in contention for a spot in England's national team, and Romeu thinks he deserves a call-up for Euro 2016.

"Of course Fraser should go to the Euros," Romeu said. "Fraser now is on top. He is one of the best in this league and one of the best in Europe.

"Fraser deserves all the compliments he gets, as does the defensive line. It is all about teamwork and we are all doing our jobs in that area.

"Fraser has saved us many times, but the three at the back have dealt with all crosses and one-on-one situations."

Southampton are in the running for a place in Europe next season and Romeu has even targeted a top-four spot.

"We are in a good position and we have fought hard to get here," he added.

"We have to keep doing the same thing as the teams behind us will try and take our place and we must fight to be a bit higher.

"We have to be ready for that, but the way we are defending and playing means we are very solid throughout the whole game."