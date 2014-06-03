Foster: Temporary retirement no sulk

The West Bromwich Albion custodian made himself available for national selection in February 2013, months after former club boss Roy Hodgson accepted the England coaching role.

Foster had previously announced his international retirement in May 2011, claiming at the time it was to preserve his body and to avoid injury.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper is the back-up option behind Joe Hart, but refuted the notion he quit the international scene for a lack of opportunity - claiming family reasons were also involved.

Hodgson is set to throw Foster his seventh international cap on Wednesday - with Hart to be rested - when England take on Ecuador in a FIFA World Cup warm-up friendly in Miami.

"People are entitled to give that criticism because most would give their right hand to be at a World Cup," Foster said of his temporary retirement.

"Even now I stick by the decision - it's something I'd do again.

"It was a very big decision. We had a new-born baby and another child under a year old. Family is a very important thing for me and I felt that I was missing them growing up.

"I was always going to come back to the team if the manager was happy to have me and thankfully the manager was. It's fantastic now to be in a World Cup."

Foster freely admitted Hodgson's presence in the national set-up was a big factor in his selection to go to Brazil.

"I was always going to come back to the team if the manager was happy to have me, and thankfully this manager was," he said.

"Getting to West Brom with Roy helped my case. He understands people and that footballers aren't just machines. We have kids and families. He's personable. He understands."