Four places up for grabs as Del Bosque closes on final Spain squad

Vicente del Bosque will finalise Spain's Euro 2016 squad on Tuesday after naming 19 of his 23-man selection for the finals in France.

Head coach Del Bosque has yet to confirm which of the Spanish players involved in Saturday's Champions League final between city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be included.

Sergio Ramos, Juanfran and Koke are expected to fill three of the spaces for the two-time defending champions, but who takes the remaining spot remains unclear.

OFFICIAL | These are the 19 players chosen to reconquer the EURO! This afternoon, full call-up May 31, 2016

Madrid duo Isco and Lucas Vazquez - who both came off the bench as Zinedine Zidane's side lifted an 11th title in Milan - are expected to battle it out with Saul Niguez for the final place in France.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has also been officially confirmed as Dani Carvajal's replacement in the squad after the Real Madrid full-back limped out of the final early in the second half with a muscle injury.

Spain's 19-man selection:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Porto), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Hector Bellerin (Arsenal), Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), David Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Soriano (Villarreal)

Forwards: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Nolito (Celta Vigo), Pedro (Chelsea)