The FourFourTwo Preview: Arsenal vs Hull

Arsenal have stormed to the top of the table with 10 wins from 13 matches this season, their latest triumph coming at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Star midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored twice on that occasion as Arsenal won 3-0 to maintain a four-point advantage over second-placed Chelsea.

Ramsey has now netted 13 times in all competitions for Arsene Wenger's side this season, and his efforts have undoubtedly helped France striker Olivier Giroud, who has had to bear the brunt of the workload up front all season.

Big-money signing Mesut Ozil laid on two assists at Cardiff in a continuation of his fine form, while Arsenal's mean defence is now the joint-best in the division.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has conceded a mere 10 goals this term and his side have lost just two home league matches in 2013.

"We are in a good position," said a happy Wenger following the Cardiff win.

"It is early yet, but if can remain focused and consistent the way we have been so far, I will be happy."

With a tricky run of fixtures that features games against Everton, Napoli, Manchester City and Chelsea before Christmas, Arsenal can ill-afford a slip-up against Hull.

Steve Bruce's men will come into the game high on confidence after producing an excellent performance to defeat Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday.

Despite plentiful coverage of the club's proposed name change to Hull City Tigers, manager Bruce and his players have remained focused and climbed into the Premier League's top half by beating Liverpool.

Attackers Lukas Podolski (hamstring), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Yaya Sanogo (back) are still sidelined for Arsenal, as is midfielder Abou Diaby (knee).

Hull are also missing important players. Winger Sone Aluko (Achilles), midfielder Stephen Quinn and defender Paul McShane (both hamstring) are all injured, while in-form centre-half Curtis Davies is suspended.

Arsenal have met Hull just five times since 1988, winning on four occasions.

However, the Yorkshire side did record a famous 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in September 2008 in just their sixth Premier League match.