The FourFourTwo Preview: Hull vs Liverpool

The clubs have met 16 times in all competitions previously, with the KC Stadium outfit having just four draws to show from those encounters.



Hull did manage to hold Liverpool to a 0-0 stalemate in their most recent clash on the final day of the 2009-10 campaign, but that came after they had suffered a 6-1 reverse at Anfield - their record Premier League defeat.



A Fernando Torres hat-trick inspired that triumph for Liverpool, and the form guide points towards another victory for Brendan Rodgers' side this time around.



Liverpool sit second in the Premier League after losing just two of their 12 games, although they have failed to win any of their last three away top-flight fixtures.



Rodgers' team have averaged two goals per game this term, though, with strikers Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge responsible for 18 of their 24 strikes.



The duo have each scored as many Premier League goals as the whole Hull squad (nine), and both were on target in Liverpool's thrilling 3-3 draw at Everton last Saturday.



Suarez scored a stunning free-kick in the first half at Goodison Park, while Sturridge came off the bench to grab an 89th-minute equaliser despite struggling with a thigh injury.



And Rodgers confirmed on Friday that the England international is in line for a return to the starting XI after training "exceptionally well" this week.



Iago Aspas (thigh), Jose Enrique and Sebastian Coates (both knee) all remain long-term absentees for Liverpool, but Rodgers has no new injury worries ahead of the trip to Yorkshire.



Hull, meanwhile, go into the game on a run of four defeats from their last five Premier League outings, including the 1-0 reverse to Crystal Palace last week - their first home loss of the season.



Paul McShane (hamstring) is sidelined for the hosts, although manager Steve Bruce expects Curtis Davies to be fit after picking up a knock against Palace.



Robbie Brady is available, while Bruce could also recall James Chester to the squad after the defender spent more than two months out with a hamstring problem.