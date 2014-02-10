The FourFourTwo Preview: Man City vs Sunderland

Manuel Pellegrini's side have caught the eye with a series of pulsating attacking displays in the Premier League this season and have scored more goals than any other team in the top flight with 68.

The Chilean will be keen for his wealth of attacking options to rediscover their free-scoring ways against Gus Poyet's men at the Etihad Stadium.

A 1-0 defeat at home to fellow title challengers Chelsea was followed by a disappointing 0-0 draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

City's barren run, albeit a minor blip, has coincided with an injury to star striker Sergio Aguero, who missed both the Chelsea and Norwich games with a hamstring injury.

The Argentina international has 15 goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season, but he will be unavailable again on Wednesday, meaning the onus will be on the likes of Alvaro Negredo, Stevan Jovetic and Edin Dzeko to share the burden.

As well as Aguero being out, midfield duo Fernandinho (muscle) and Samir Nasri (knee) remain sidelined, while Javi Garcia is doubtful with a knock.

If recent history is anything to go by then City will have their work cut out against a Sunderland side they have beaten just once in the last five league encounters.

That triumph came in a 3-0 win in the corresponding fixture last season, with the last two meetings between the sides finishing 1-0 to Sunderland, including the reverse encounter this term last November.

But Sunderland travel to Manchester on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

In a further blow to Poyet's hopes, experienced centre-back Wes Brown starts a two-match suspension following his red card against Hull for chopping down Shane Long, who was through on goal.

However, that loss ended a run of seven matches unbeaten across all competitions and Sunderland are sure to prove a stern outfit as they look to improve their survival prospects.

As well as Brown's suspension, Sunderland remain without goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (shoulder) and striker Steven Fletcher (Achilles).