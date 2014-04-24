The FourFourTwo Preview: Man United vs Norwich

The club has dominated the headlines since Tuesday, when manager David Moyes' reign was brought to an end after just 10 months in charge.

The 27-year tenure of Alex Ferguson was always going to be a hard act to follow, and so it proved with Moyes departing Old Trafford two days after a dismal 2-0 defeat at his former club Everton.

Moyes has been replaced by United legend Ryan Giggs on an interim basis, with the Welshman enlisting the help of former team-mates Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville to help prepare the side for the final four matches of the season.

The first of those comes at Old Trafford on Saturday with the visit of relegation-threatened Norwich, as United look for a positive end to what has been a disappointing campaign.

The champions are consigned to their lowest ever Premier League finish, and United fans will be hoping Giggs' standing at the club will inspire the players to end the season on a high note.

Giggs - with 631 Premier League appearances to his name - takes on the task of management for the first time and on Saturday he faces another novice in the form of opposite number Neil Adams.

Adams took charge after Chris Hughton departed earlier this month and has overseen two defeats in his two games at the helm, 1-0 at Fulham and 3-2 at home to Liverpool last time out.

Norwich are 17th in the table, just two points above the drop zone having won just twice in their past 13 league matches.

Despite the upheaval at Old Trafford, Adams knows his men come into the game as underdogs, but says that is a tag that suits them perfectly.

"We're used to it, we expect it," he told the club's official website.

"Obviously teams at the bottom of the table are going to be underdogs in most of the games but it's irrelevant whether you're underdogs. It's about you and how you go about your business."

Adams confirmed Joseph Yobo remains out with a calf problem, although long-term absentee Elliott Bennett returns after a knee injury.

For United, senior figures Nemanja Vidic (knock), Robin van Persie and Patrice Evra (both knee) all remain doubts, as does right-back Rafael da Silva (hamstring).