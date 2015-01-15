The FourFourTwo Preview: QPR vs Man United

QPR will hope to end their torrid recent run against Manchester United when they host Louis van Gaal's side in the Premier League on Saturday.

The men from Loftus Road have not tasted victory over United in any competition since a 4-1 triumph at Old Trafford on New Year's Day 1992, in the final season before the Premier League's inception.

Since then, QPR have drawn three and lost 13 of the past 16 meetings between the two clubs, but Harry Redknapp's side can take heart from their strong home record this season.

QPR have taken 15 points from last seven league outings at Loftus Road, recording four wins and three draws.

That is in stark contrast to their away form, which has seen them lose all 10 encounters - a desperate run which sees them come into Saturday's clash second from bottom.

Top scorer Charlie Austin netted his 13th Premier League goal in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Burnley, but the striker will have his work cut out if he is to add to that tally on Saturday as he comes up against in-form goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard's opposite number Rob Green, who has conceded more goals than other keeper in the division this season, believes De Gea is beginning to prove himself as a shot-stopper of the highest calibre.

"Form-wise, he is up there. It's been well-publicised that he has been improving," said Green.

"People at Manchester United talk about having 'Manchester United' players. Rio [Ferdinand] will say, 'he's a Manchester United player', or 'he's not a Manchester United player'.

"There are certain people who fit the bill, and certain managers who fit the bill with how they carry themselves. You can see it.

"Davd de Gea clearly had a rough start, but he is building himself towards that."

United saw their 10-match unbeaten league run come to an end on Sunday, as Southampton came away from Old Trafford with a 1-0 victory.

Defeat meant United dropped to fourth in the table, but Angel di Maria believes the overall signs are positive as the club continues to go through a transitional period under Van Gaal.

"From the start of the season to now, you can see that we've grown," Di Maria told MUTV. "We weren't so great at the beginning but we've started getting a few victories under our belts.

"There are some people saying that we're not playing in a particularly good style or that it's not the old Manchester United - but it's not. We're beginning something new here.

"We've got a new style, we've got a new manager and we're all working hard to make sure we're putting Manchester United back where it belongs."

QPR continue to have doubts over former United defender Ferdinand (groin), while both Sandro and Yun Suk-young returned to training this week after respective knee and ankle problems.

United, meanwhile, have concerns over Marcos Rojo (thigh), Robin van Persie (ankle) and Rafael da Silva (fractured cheekbone). Ashley Young (hamstring) remains out.