The FourFourTwo Preview: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

The Selhurst Park outfit have climbed to 18th in the table, just a point adrift of safety, since new manager Tony Pulis was appointed.

One of the reasons for their revival has been an improved record away from home, with Palace having won three of their last six road trips, after losing the previous six.

Of their three away defeats in that run, two have come at title challengers Manchester City and Chelsea.

A 2-0 FA Cup win at West Brom on Saturday has boosted spirits and Pulis is hopeful of a repeat.

"Watching the team win away from home gives you confidence because although you need to win your home games, we have the same amount of away games coming up," Pulis said.

"To be able to go into those games knowing that you can get points away from home is important.

"I think Tottenham have got a fantastic group of players, a fantastic squad and Tim (Sherwood) has been given the job – I'm pleased that it's an English coach that gets one of the top jobs and I'm sure he'll make the most of it."

Palace are expected to be busy in the January transfer window as Pulis looks to bolster an attack that is statistically the worst in the top flight, with just 13 goals in 20 matches.

Jerome Thomas (groin) and Jack Hunt (ankle) remain sidelined for Palace, but Adlene Guedioura (rib) and striker Glenn Murray (knee) are on the comeback trail.

Tottenham may have been bundled out of the League Cup and FA Cup under new man Sherwood, but their league form has been excellent.

They are unbeaten in his four Premier League matches in charge, winning three, including a 2-1 triumph at Manchester United on New Year's Day.

Tottenham have several injury worries but striker Jermain Defoe (hamstring) and midfield trio Sandro (calf), Lewis Holtby (knee) Andros Townsend (hamstring) could return for this match.

Defensive pair Jan Vertonghen (ankle) and Younes Kaboul (thigh) are also close to a return, but doubts surround the likes of Erik Lamela (thigh), Kyle Naughton (hamstring), Gylfi Sigurdsson and Roberto Soldado (both calf).

Soldado scored the only goal of the game last time the two sides met as his penalty gave Tottenham a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park in their first match of the season.