FPL managers are getting rid of star players in their thousands

Fantasy Premier League managers are selling the most expensive players in their thousands as the season draws to a close.

In each position, from defence to attack, the most sold players in terms of net transfers are also the priciest.

David De Gea’s ownership has gone down by almost 19,000 ahead of gameweek 36, and it comes as little surprise given Manchester United’s form, losing three of their last four in the league.

De Gea has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last eight PL games, accruing just 15 points in that time, and with Chelsea up next managers do not appear to think that run is about to end.

United have games against Huddersfield and Cardiff to round off their season after playing the Blues, but many have decided to cut their losses, sell De Gea, and look elsewhere.

In defence it is Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso who is being sold in droves, the Spain international seeing his FPL ownership drop by almost 60,000 ahead of the Blues’ game against United.

Alonso has missed Chelsea’s last four Premier League games, and while he has struggled with injury recently, a question mark also hangs above the full-back’s position in the team when fully fit.

In his favour are the eight FPL assists he has racked up this season, but with injury, selection troubles and tricky games against Watford and Leicester to follow, Alonso is not worth the selection headache.

Paul Pogba’s FPL ownership has not been protected by his inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year, the France international’s ownership dropping by more than 188,000.

The 26-year-old has been unable to correct United’s slump in form, with just a brace and an assist in his past nine league games.

One of those questioned by Roy Keane after United’s 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City, FPL managers appear to feel the midfielder is not worth having in their side for the remainder of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals in his last seven league games, but after missing Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Wolves having undergone a procedure to fix a sinus problem, FPL managers appear to have lost faith in him.

Aubameyang’s FPL ownership has dropped by more than 100,000, which is probably more a reflection of Arsenal’s poor form, with the Gunners having lost three of their last four in the PL.

Furthermore, Arsenal face Leicester and Burnley away in their final three games, and it is no secret that the Gunners’ form on the road is unimpressive.

As one of the most expensive players in the game, FPL managers appear to be looking further afield.