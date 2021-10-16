FPL tips: Chelsea players fire on all cylinders on international duty

Two weeks without Premier League action may have bored some FPL bosses, but those who paid attention could have learned a thing or two.

International form is no guarantee of success, but making note of those players scoring and assisting away from their club can hint at what is to come.

So who has been impressing on their travels?

Blues clues

(Tess Derry/PA)

Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table seven games in, but their attackers are yet to send out a warning message to the rest of the division.

Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in three games after a bright start, while Mateo Kovacic is the highest-scoring FPL points scorer among Thomas Tuchel’s midfielders.

The Belgium forward however did manage to score a goal in his side’s thrilling 3-2 Nations League semi-final defeat to France, and he wasn’t the only Blue on the international scoresheet.

Kai Havertz also netted a goal in Germany’s 4-0 win against North Macedonia, while his domestic and international colleague Timo Werner managed a brace in the same game.

And for England, Ben Chilwell followed up his goal against Southampton in the Premier League with another at international level, scoring the opener in England’s 5-0 win against Andorra.

Will that overseas form translate into FPL points?

Old Trafford Travellers

(Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea aren’t the only team whose players have been filling their attacking boots though – Manchester United’s stars showed signs they could turn things around at Old Trafford with goals and assists for their national teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last two league appearances for United – a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa and a 1-1 draw against Everton – but showed his quality with a hat-trick against Luxembourg.

Bruno Fernandes also managed a goal in the same game, while Scott McTominay netted the winner for Scotland against Israel in a 3-2 thriller.

And new arrival Jadon Sancho might not have grabbed many headlines so far at United, but his triumphant return to the England team showed what he is capable of.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger registered two assists in England’s 5-0 win against Andorra – with no goals or assists in the league going into GW8, could his international efforts get him going?

Best of the rest

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Elsewhere, Virgil Van Dijk owners will be disappointed they cannot benefit from the points he would have scored on international duty.

The Liverpool defender notched a goal in the Netherlands’ 6-0 win against Gibraltar – a goal and a clean sheet would see a defender earn double figures for FPL points in the Premier League.

His Anfield colleague Andy Robertson provided two assists for Scotland against Israel meanwhile, harking back to the form which saw him provide 32 FPL assists and plenty of points between 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne provided three assists with Belgium during their unsuccessful Nations League effort, and his team mate Jack Grealish netted for England in their victory against Andorra.

Last but not least, Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi scored a brace for Norway against Montenegro, helping them to a 2-0 win in their World Cup qualifying fixture.

At just £5.5m, the 27-year-old could be worth a try as a fifth-choice midfielder.