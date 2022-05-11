FPL tips: Four in-form Villans for the season’s final double gameweek

With the final double gameweek of the 2021-22 FPL season approaching, managers will want to get the most out of the congested fixture list.

None of the traditional top six feature twice in the bumper schedule, but Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa have two favourable-looking home fixtures against Crystal Palace and Burnley.

So who’s in form at Villa?

(Mike Egerton/PA)

The most in-form player at Aston Villa is Emiliano Buendia, according to the FPL’s stats book.

“Form is a player’s average score per match, calculated from all matches played by his club in the last 30 days,” reads the FPL website, and Buendia leads the way at his club with five points per game.

The 25-year-old Argentinian midfielder has shown flashes of his capability this term, scoring three and assisting six, while he racked up 15 FPL points during DGW36.

A goal and an assist against Burnley added 14 points to his total – his third double-figure score of the season – before a 20-minute cameo against Liverpool added a single point.

At £6.1million and around one per cent ownership, Buendia would make a nice differential if he could string some performances together in GW37.

Elsewhere, Danny Ings reminded Gerrard of his own skills with two goals and an assist in his last three league appearances.

(Nick Potts/PA)

The £7.7m striker has failed to live up to his 2019-20 form, which saw him net 22 goals, but managed eight points against Burnley thanks to two bonus points.

Furthermore, a 101 Threat score during Villa’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham showed he is getting into the right areas once again – does he have more to offer this season?

One of Villa’s best signings in recent years has been goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has kept 11 clean sheets this season.

The £5.5m goalkeeper is owned by 11.6 per cent of bosses and has 123 FPL points this term, the second highest total at the club.

Martinez has also managed 18 points in his last four games thanks to clean sheets against Leicester and Norwich, while he has missed just one league game.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Gerrard’s side have arrested their concerning run of form recently, earning seven points from four games thanks to two wins, a draw and a defeat (which came against Liverpool).

With the chance of a top-half finish and a group of players looking to impress ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, might one of these low-cost Villans prove heroes for your FPL squad?