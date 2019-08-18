Everton have been offered Franck Ribery - but they face stiff competition for his signature

Everton have been offered the chance to sign former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery, according to 90min.

Ribery ended his 12-year spell with Bayern when his contract expired at the end of last season.

The ex-France international has yet to find a new club but is thought to be open to a move to the Premier League with Everton.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri likes the idea of signing big-name players who can raise the club's profile, but manager Marco Silva is still unsure on Ribery.

The 36-year-old has received offers from the United States and Asia, while Serie A side Fiorentina are also weighing up a move for the nine-time Bundesliga champion.

Ribery scored 124 goals in 425 appearances for Bayern following his transfer from Marseille in 2007.

