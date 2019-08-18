Everton have been offered Franck Ribery - but they face stiff competition for his signature
By Greg Lea
Everton have been offered the chance to sign former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery, according to 90min.
Ribery ended his 12-year spell with Bayern when his contract expired at the end of last season.
The ex-France international has yet to find a new club but is thought to be open to a move to the Premier League with Everton.
Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri likes the idea of signing big-name players who can raise the club's profile, but manager Marco Silva is still unsure on Ribery.
The 36-year-old has received offers from the United States and Asia, while Serie A side Fiorentina are also weighing up a move for the nine-time Bundesliga champion.
Ribery scored 124 goals in 425 appearances for Bayern following his transfer from Marseille in 2007.
READ MORE
10 superb stand-ins who came in and shone unexpectedly
Was football really better in the '90s? I long for it, but my students prove every generation is different
Andy Mitten column: How it works inside Manchester United's post-match mixed zone
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.