Freiburg seal signing of Riether from Fulham
Freiburg have signed Germany international Sascha Riether from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.
Riether's departure from Fulham continues something of an exodus at the Craven Cottage club following their relegation from the Premier League.
A Fulham statement released on Thursday said: "The club can confirm that defender Sascha Riether has joined Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.
"The 31-year-old right-back moved to Fulham on a season-long loan from FC Cologne in early July 2012, with the club taking up an option to acquire the player on a permanent basis the following summer.
"Capped twice by Germany, Riether made 72 appearances for Fulham during his two seasons at the club, scoring once in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland.
"The club would like to thank Sascha for his service and wishes him the very best for the future."
Freiburg finished 14th in the Bundesliga last term.
