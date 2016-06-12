French government issue Euro 2016 alcohol ban

The French government have banned alcohol in fan zones and "sensitive areas" on matchdays following the violent scenes that have marred the start of Euro 2016.

Police had to use tear gas and water cannons to try and deal with clashes between supporters of England and Russia, as well as local gangs, over the past three days in Marseille.

There have also been incidents in Nice, where Northern Ireland played Poland on Sunday, and Lille, the venue for the Group C fixture between Germany and Ukraine.

"I have asked for all necessary measures to be taken to prohibit the sale, consumption and transport of alcoholic drinks in sensitive areas on match days and the day before, and on days when fan zones are open," Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

"The events which took place in Marseille yesterday [Saturday] evening are unacceptable. Unacceptable for the authorities, unacceptable for society, unacceptable for football lovers."

On Sunday, UEFA issued a warning to England and Russia over the behaviour of their supporters.

Both nations have been threatened with expulsion from the tournament if there are any further incidents.