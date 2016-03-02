Friend out of hospital after touchline injury

Premier League official Kevin Friend is out of hospital following the head injury he sustained during AFC Bournemouth's win over Southampton on Tuesday.

The first half was cut short at the Vitality Stadium and the second half was delayed after fourth official Friend struck his head on a dugout and subsequently required medical assistance.

Friend was taken to a nearby hospital for checks and kept overnight as a local referee assumed fourth official responsibilities.

But Professional Game Match Officials Limited confirmed to the Premier League on Wednesday that the 44-year-old is out of hospital.

However, Friend will be unable to officiate either this weekend or during next midweek due to concussion protocol.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said after the match: "I saw [Friend] very dazed and shaken afterwards and don't know any more than that. We wish him a speedy recovery."