Fulham boss Marco Silva unhappy with referee after draw at Preston

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists referee Chris Kavanagh cost his team victory after Preston scored a controversial equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

Ched Evans bundled in for the hosts with 18 minutes to go but Fulham’s players were adamant there was a handball in the build-up.

Tim Ream had put Fulham ahead early in the first half with his first goal in almost four years but they were unable to kill the game off.

Preston made them pay deep in the second half and Silva was frustrated with the goal his side conceded, believing it should not have stood.

“That was a big mistake from the referee and the linesman,” he said.

“There was an elbow in there and then a clear handball before the ball goes over the line. It’s difficult for us to accept, but again the referee had a bad performance.

“We’ve ended up losing two points, and it’s not been our fault again. We had a similar situation against Coventry recently.

“It was a really tough game for us, but that’s just what we expected.

“It’s been a really difficult week for us, having to play until 10pm on Wednesday night and then coming here for an early Saturday match.

“That isn’t an excuse though. It should be up to us to create more problems for the opposition.

“I saw a good reaction from the players in the first half, but the second half was much different.

“It wasn’t the best from us, and some players do need to improve further, but it’s another point on the road and it is an important one.”

Fulham were on top in the first period, with Tosin Adarabioyo going close with both a header and volley.

Preston almost cancelled out Ream’s opener when Sean Maguire flicked Whiteman’s free-kick towards goal, only to be denied by Adarabioyo’s close-range block.

Fulham almost went two up when Harry Wilson forced Daniel Iversen into a decent save but it was Preston who struck when Evans bundled home a corner.

Preston manager Frankie McAvoy was content with a point, though he believes it is the least his team deserved.

“We needed to be strong and to show discipline today, and I thought we did that,” he said.

“Don’t forget every one of Fulham’s players have played in the Premier League, so we knew it would be tough.

“I was disappointed with the way we conceded the early goal, and that put us on the back foot a bit, but we were much better in the second half and so credit to the players for that.

“There was a bit of controversy with our goal. I’ve seen it back, and I’m not sure there was much in it.

“Some things like that go your way, and some go against you. I think on balance, though, those kind of things even themselves over the course of a season.

“I’m delighted for Ched. He’s come on and made a real impact, and that’s what we want from him. He really is capable of causing all sorts of hassle for opposition defenders.

“Credit to Fulham, too, they’ve been free-scoring this season. But to a man, all of our players were fantastic and we fully deserved a point.”